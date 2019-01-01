QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
5.5B
Outstanding
PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Corp Tbk manufactures paper, pulp and packaging paper. The company's operating segment includes cultural paper and pulp and industrial paper and tissue products. Its cultural paper and pulp products segment consists primarily of cultural paper and other related cultural paper products and pulp. The industrial paper products segment consists primarily of linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, and boxboard. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in Europe; America; Middle East; Africa, and Australia. It generates maximum revenue from the cultural paper and pulp segment.

Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (PIKQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (OTCPK: PIKQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper's (PIKQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper.

Q

What is the target price for Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (PIKQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper

Q

Current Stock Price for Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (PIKQF)?

A

The stock price for Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (OTCPK: PIKQF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (PIKQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper.

Q

When is Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (OTCPK:PIKQF) reporting earnings?

A

Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (PIKQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper.

Q

What sector and industry does Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper (PIKQF) operate in?

A

Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.