PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Corp Tbk manufactures paper, pulp and packaging paper. The company's operating segment includes cultural paper and pulp and industrial paper and tissue products. Its cultural paper and pulp products segment consists primarily of cultural paper and other related cultural paper products and pulp. The industrial paper products segment consists primarily of linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, and boxboard. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in Europe; America; Middle East; Africa, and Australia. It generates maximum revenue from the cultural paper and pulp segment.