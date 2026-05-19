Why Agilysys Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Agilysys reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $82.95 million, beating analyst estimates of $81.56 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The hospitality software provider reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, beating estimates of 50 cents per share.
Agilysys shares jumped 15.2% to $81.00 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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