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May 19, 2026 4:47 AM 3 min read

Why Agilysys Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Agilysys reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $82.95 million, beating analyst estimates of $81.56 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The hospitality software provider reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, beating estimates of 50 cents per share.

Agilysys shares jumped 15.2% to $81.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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