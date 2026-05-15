Why Figma Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Figma reported revenue of $333.44 million for the first quarter, beating estimates of $313.16 million, per Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, beating estimates of six cents per share.
Figma shares jumped 10.6% to $22.39 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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