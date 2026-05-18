What's Going On With P3 Health Partners Stock Monday?

Traders Lock In Profits

The Monday decline represents a natural correction. Retail traders are likely engaging in profit-taking after the historic rally. On Friday, intense buying pressure triggered an upside circuit breaker for the stock.

Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates

The Friday rally followed the company’s Thursday after-hours earnings report.

P3 Health Partners reported a quarterly loss of $1.72 per share. This performance beat the analyst consensus estimate of a $3.28 loss per share. It also marks an improvement from the loss of $6.28 per share reported in the same period last year.

Quarterly sales reached $386.390 million, up from $373.225 million year-over-year. However, sales missed the analyst consensus estimate of $391.500 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Analyst Raises Price Forecast

Despite the mixed revenue, Lake Street analyst Ben Haynor expressed optimism on Friday. Haynor maintains a buy rating on P3 Health Partners. Notably, he raised the price forecast on the stock from $4 to $14.

The company adjusted its fiscal 2026 sales outlook. Management narrowed guidance from the previous $1.500 billion to $1.700 billion range down to $1.500 billion to $1.650 billion. Wall Street’s estimate sits at $1.539 billion.

Short Interest Dynamics Shift

Recent data shows a slight decline in short interest. Short positions fell from 74,530 to 72,090 shares. This leaves 18.8% of the company’s public float sold short. Given the average daily volume of 9,500 shares, short sellers require 7.59 days to cover their positions.

Critical Levels To Watch for PIII Stock

The bigger-picture trend is still pointed up, but the stock is extremely extended versus its moving averages—trading about 145.7% above the 20-day SMA ($3.50) and 65.7% above the 200-day SMA ($5.19).

RSI is the key momentum read here, and at 93.56 it’s deep in overbought territory.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term trend), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $9

: $9 Key Support: $8.50

PIII Stock Price Activity: P3 Health Partners shares were down 23.29% at $8.66 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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