Why LiveRamp Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 26%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP) rose sharply in pre-market trading.

Publicis acquired LiveRamp for $2.2 billion in all-cash deal at $38.50 per share. LiveRamp also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

LiveRamp reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 50 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $206.092 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $205.513 million.

Liveramp shares jumped 26.5% to $37.51 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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