GrowLife
(OTCQB:PHOT)
0.011
0.0003[2.80%]
At close: Jun 1
0.0274
0.0164[149.45%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low0.01 - 0.01
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.13
Open / Close0.01 / 0.01
Float / Outstanding144.3M / 145.5M
Vol / Avg.898.8K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap1.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

GrowLife (OTC:PHOT), Dividends

GrowLife issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GrowLife generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GrowLife Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GrowLife (PHOT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrowLife.

Q
What date did I need to own GrowLife (PHOT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrowLife (PHOT). The last dividend payout was on March 11, 2011 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next GrowLife (PHOT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrowLife (PHOT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 11, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for GrowLife (OTCQB:PHOT)?
A

The most current yield for GrowLife (PHOT) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 11, 2011

