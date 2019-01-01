ñol

Puhui Wealth Investment
(NASDAQ:PHCF)
0.65
0.0215[3.42%]
At close: Jun 1
0.614
-0.0360[-5.54%]
After Hours: 4:23PM EDT
Day High/Low0.58 - 0.67
52 Week High/Low0.41 - 5.88
Open / Close0.67 / 0.62
Float / Outstanding8.2M / 13.2M
Vol / Avg.3.3K / 107.9K
Mkt Cap8.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float8.2M

Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF), Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Puhui Wealth Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Puhui Wealth Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puhui Wealth Investment.

Q
What date did I need to own Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puhui Wealth Investment.

Q
How much per share is the next Puhui Wealth Investment (PHCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puhui Wealth Investment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puhui Wealth Investment.

