Phathom Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:PHAT)
7.19
0.02[0.28%]
At close: Jun 1
7.19
00
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
Day High/Low7.01 - 7.34
52 Week High/Low6.74 - 38.26
Open / Close7.22 / 7.19
Float / Outstanding24.3M / 39.1M
Vol / Avg.262.3K / 222.9K
Mkt Cap280.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.07
Total Float24.3M

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT), Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Phathom Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What date did I need to own Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Q
How much per share is the next Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

