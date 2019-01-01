QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.9K
Div / Yield
0.17/3.51%
52 Wk
4.51 - 9.73
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
99.8
Open
-
P/E
31.11
EPS
4.39
Shares
478.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Pigeon Corp is a Japanese household and personal product company that manufactures and sells baby- and child-care and maternity products, women's care items, and home healthcare products, among others. The business is divided into a domestic baby and mother care business, child-rearing support services, a healthcare and nursing care business, and overseas Business, and a Chinese business. The overseas business includes Asia (South Korea, Singapore, and India, among others), the Middle East (United Arab Emirates, among others), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and others (South Africa, Germany, and South America).

Pigeon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pigeon (PGENY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pigeon (OTCPK: PGENY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pigeon's (PGENY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pigeon.

Q

What is the target price for Pigeon (PGENY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pigeon

Q

Current Stock Price for Pigeon (PGENY)?

A

The stock price for Pigeon (OTCPK: PGENY) is $4.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:37:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pigeon (PGENY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Pigeon (OTCPK:PGENY) reporting earnings?

A

Pigeon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pigeon (PGENY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pigeon.

Q

What sector and industry does Pigeon (PGENY) operate in?

A

Pigeon is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.