Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.630
Quarterly Revenue
$3.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.1B
Earnings History
Principal Finl Gr Questions & Answers
When is Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) reporting earnings?
Principal Finl Gr (PFG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG)?
The Actual EPS was $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.23.
What were Principal Finl Gr’s (NASDAQ:PFG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.3B, which beat the estimate of $3.2B.
