QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Principal Finl Gr
(NASDAQ:PFG)
71.60
-1.33[-1.82%]
At close: Jun 1
71.60
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low70.06 - 72.63
52 Week High/Low58.66 - 80.36
Open / Close72.59 / 71.6
Float / Outstanding223.4M / 252.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap18.1B
P/E12.51
50d Avg. Price71.86
Div / Yield2.56/3.51%
Payout Ratio43.22
EPS1.45
Total Float223.4M

Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$86.00

Lowest Price Target1

$62.00

Consensus Price Target1

$74.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
02103

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Citigroup
  • Piper Sandler
  • Morgan Stanley
  • RBC Capital
  • Barclays

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Principal Finl Gr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Principal Finl Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Principal Finl Gr (PFG)?
A

The latest price target for Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ: PFG) was reported by Citigroup on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $63.00 expecting PFG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.01% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Principal Finl Gr (PFG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ: PFG) was provided by Citigroup, and Principal Finl Gr initiated their sell rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Principal Finl Gr (PFG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Principal Finl Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Principal Finl Gr was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Principal Finl Gr (PFG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Principal Finl Gr (PFG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $63.00. The current price Principal Finl Gr (PFG) is trading at is $71.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

