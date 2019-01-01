PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 10
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$51K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$51K
Earnings History
PetVivo Holdings Questions & Answers
When is PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) reporting earnings?
PetVivo Holdings (PETV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which missed the estimate of $-0.08.
What were PetVivo Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PETV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
