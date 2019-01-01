PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PetVivo Holdings
The latest price target for PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ: PETV) was reported by ThinkEquity on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting PETV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 243.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ: PETV) was provided by ThinkEquity, and PetVivo Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PetVivo Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PetVivo Holdings was filed on October 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PetVivo Holdings (PETV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price PetVivo Holdings (PETV) is trading at is $2.04, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
