ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PD-RX Pharmaceuticals
(OTCEM:PDRX)
3.15
00
At close: May 26
2.555
-0.5950[-18.89%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (OTC:PDRX), Dividends

PD-RX Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PD-RX Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 30, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PD-RX Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.20 on December 12, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX). The last dividend payout was on December 12, 2018 and was $2.20

Q
How much per share is the next PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.20 on December 12, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PDRX)?
A

PD-RX Pharmaceuticals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) was $2.20 and was paid out next on December 12, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.