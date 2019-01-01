QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
PD-RX Pharmaceuticals Inc provides and distributes a complete line of brand and generic pharmaceuticals, unit dose products, unit of use, injectables, creams, ointments and medical and surgical supplies.

Analyst Ratings

PD-RX Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PDRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PD-RX Pharmaceuticals's (PDRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX)?

A

The stock price for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PDRX) is $2.34 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 17:25:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PDRX) reporting earnings?

A

PD-RX Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PD-RX Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does PD-RX Pharmaceuticals (PDRX) operate in?

A

PD-RX Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.