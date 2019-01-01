ñol

PIMCO Dynamic Income
(NYSE:PDO)
15.60
-0.16[-1.02%]
At close: Jun 1
15.60
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.38 - 15.9
52 Week High/Low14.52 - 23.24
Open / Close15.86 / 15.6
Float / Outstanding- / 224.6M
Vol / Avg.404.7K / 454.2K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E7.33
50d Avg. Price16.07
Div / Yield1.42/9.02%
Payout Ratio60.58
EPS-
Total Float-

PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO), Dividends

PIMCO Dynamic Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PIMCO Dynamic Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.90%

Annual Dividend

$1.4208

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PIMCO Dynamic Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Dynamic Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO)?
A

PIMCO Dynamic Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDO) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

