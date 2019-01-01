ñol

PDC Energy
(NASDAQ:PDCE)
82.44
3.30[4.17%]
At close: Jun 1
82.44
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low80 - 83.37
52 Week High/Low34.52 - 81.88
Open / Close80.51 / 82.44
Float / Outstanding72.4M / 99.3M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 1.2M
Mkt Cap8.2B
P/E15.89
50d Avg. Price71.97
Div / Yield1.4/1.77%
Payout Ratio12.25
EPS-0.33
Total Float72.4M

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PDC Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$3.660

Quarterly Revenue

$316.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$882.4M

Earnings Recap

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PDC Energy beat estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.09.

Revenue was up $30.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 3.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PDC Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.55 1.59 1.13 0.89
EPS Actual 2.86 2.33 1.66 1.41
Revenue Estimate 671.52M 549.52M 449.65M 392.66M
Revenue Actual 854.64M 486.36M 228.87M 286.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PDC Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reporting earnings?
A

PDC Energy (PDCE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $-0.02.

Q
What were PDC Energy’s (NASDAQ:PDCE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $275.2M, which beat the estimate of $212.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.