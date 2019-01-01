PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PDC Energy beat estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.09.

Revenue was up $30.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 3.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PDC Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.55 1.59 1.13 0.89 EPS Actual 2.86 2.33 1.66 1.41 Revenue Estimate 671.52M 549.52M 449.65M 392.66M Revenue Actual 854.64M 486.36M 228.87M 286.04M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.55 1.59 1.13 0.89 EPS Actual 2.86 2.33 1.66 1.41 Revenue Estimate 671.52M 549.52M 449.65M 392.66M Revenue Actual 854.64M 486.36M 228.87M 286.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.