PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI), Dividends

PCTEL issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PCTEL generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for PCTEL. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 13, 2022.
