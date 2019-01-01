PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PCTEL
The latest price target for PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.25 expecting PCTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 128.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and PCTEL maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PCTEL, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PCTEL was filed on May 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PCTEL (PCTI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.50 to $9.25. The current price PCTEL (PCTI) is trading at is $4.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
