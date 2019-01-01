QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
47M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Point of Care Nano-Technology Inc manufactures and develops saliva-based medical diagnosis products in the United States.

Point of Care Nano-Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCEM: PCNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Point of Care Nano-Tech's (PCNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Point of Care Nano-Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT)?

A

The stock price for Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCEM: PCNT) is $0.05648 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:27:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q

When is Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCEM:PCNT) reporting earnings?

A

Point of Care Nano-Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Point of Care Nano-Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Point of Care Nano-Tech (PCNT) operate in?

A

Point of Care Nano-Tech is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.