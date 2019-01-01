ñol

Point of Care Nano-Tech
(OTCPK:PCNT)
0.1234
0.0824[200.98%]
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.12 - 0.12
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.14
Open / Close0.12 / 0.12
Float / Outstanding18.5M / 47M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 5K
Mkt Cap5.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTC:PCNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Point of Care Nano-Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Point of Care Nano-Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Point of Care Nano-Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCPK:PCNT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Point of Care Nano-Tech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTCPK:PCNT)?
A

There are no earnings for Point of Care Nano-Tech

Q
What were Point of Care Nano-Tech’s (OTCPK:PCNT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Point of Care Nano-Tech

