PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK), Dividends

PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 1, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.03
There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 1, 2022
PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (PCK) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.