There is no Press for this Ticker
PharmChem Inc operates laboratories that provides PharmChek, sweat patch used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. Geographically the activities are carried out through United States.

PharmChem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PharmChem (PCHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PharmChem (OTCPK: PCHM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PharmChem's (PCHM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PharmChem.

Q

What is the target price for PharmChem (PCHM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PharmChem

Q

Current Stock Price for PharmChem (PCHM)?

A

The stock price for PharmChem (OTCPK: PCHM) is $4.82 last updated Today at 4:08:11 PM.

Q

Does PharmChem (PCHM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PharmChem.

Q

When is PharmChem (OTCPK:PCHM) reporting earnings?

A

PharmChem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PharmChem (PCHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PharmChem.

Q

What sector and industry does PharmChem (PCHM) operate in?

A

PharmChem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.