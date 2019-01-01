Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) was reported by Roth Capital on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting PBLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 609.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) was provided by Roth Capital, and Panbela Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Panbela Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Panbela Therapeutics was filed on June 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) is trading at is $1.41, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.