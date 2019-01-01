ñol

Plaza Retail REIT
(OTC:PAZRF)
3.5795
00
At close: May 26
4.0728
0.4933[13.78%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 4.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 101.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap364.4M
P/E4.08
50d Avg. Price3.63
Div / Yield0.22/6.14%
Payout Ratio25.21
EPS0.25
Total Float-

Plaza Retail REIT (OTC:PAZRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Plaza Retail REIT reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$27.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Plaza Retail REIT using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Plaza Retail REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is Plaza Retail REIT (OTC:PAZRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Plaza Retail REIT

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plaza Retail REIT (OTC:PAZRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Plaza Retail REIT

Q
What were Plaza Retail REIT’s (OTC:PAZRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Plaza Retail REIT

