There is no Press for this Ticker
Plaza Retail REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio includes interests in approximately 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Its portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

Plaza Retail REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTC: PAZRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plaza Retail REIT's (PAZRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plaza Retail REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plaza Retail REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF)?

A

The stock price for Plaza Retail REIT (OTC: PAZRF) is $3.6992 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:54:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Plaza Retail REIT (OTC:PAZRF) reporting earnings?

A

Plaza Retail REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plaza Retail REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) operate in?

A

Plaza Retail REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.