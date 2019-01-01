QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3 - 3.1
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.19 - 17
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.05
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 12:00PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co Ltd mainly provide medical and wellness services. The company operates a managed care platform, which offers healthcare and business insurance management services. It operates in the following segments such as Online medical Services, Consumer Healthcare, Health Mall and Health Management, and Wellness Interaction. The company generates maximum revenue from the Health mall segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ping An Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ping An Healthcare (PANHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ping An Healthcare (OTCPK: PANHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ping An Healthcare's (PANHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ping An Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Ping An Healthcare (PANHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ping An Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Ping An Healthcare (PANHF)?

A

The stock price for Ping An Healthcare (OTCPK: PANHF) is $3.1 last updated Today at 8:22:32 PM.

Q

Does Ping An Healthcare (PANHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ping An Healthcare.

Q

When is Ping An Healthcare (OTCPK:PANHF) reporting earnings?

A

Ping An Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ping An Healthcare (PANHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ping An Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Ping An Healthcare (PANHF) operate in?

A

Ping An Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.