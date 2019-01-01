PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PacWest Banc
PacWest Banc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting PACW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.91% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) was provided by Wells Fargo, and PacWest Banc maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PacWest Banc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PacWest Banc was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PacWest Banc (PACW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $60.00 to $50.00. The current price PacWest Banc (PACW) is trading at is $31.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
