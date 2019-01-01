Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$63.6B
Earnings History
Ozon Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) reporting earnings?
Ozon Holdings (OZON) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.66, which missed the estimate of $-0.42.
What were Ozon Holdings’s (NASDAQ:OZON) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $490.8M, which beat the estimate of $490.2M.
