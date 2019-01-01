QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Ozon Holdings PLC is a multi-category e-commerce platform. It provides customers with the widest selection of goods and door delivery across Russia's 11 time zones. The firm operates in two segments. The Ozon.ru segment engages in sales of multi-category consumer products through Ozon mobile app and Ozon website. The Ozon.travel segment comprises sales of airline and train tickets through Ozon.Travel mobile app and Ozon.Travel website.

Ozon Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ozon Holdings (OZON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ: OZON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ozon Holdings's (OZON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ozon Holdings (OZON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ: OZON) was reported by Jefferies on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting OZON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ozon Holdings (OZON)?

A

The stock price for Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ: OZON) is $12.63 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Ozon Holdings (OZON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ozon Holdings.

Q

When is Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) reporting earnings?

A

Ozon Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Ozon Holdings (OZON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ozon Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ozon Holdings (OZON) operate in?

A

Ozon Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.