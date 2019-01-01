Ozon Holdings PLC is a multi-category e-commerce platform. It provides customers with the widest selection of goods and door delivery across Russia's 11 time zones. The firm operates in two segments. The Ozon.ru segment engages in sales of multi-category consumer products through Ozon mobile app and Ozon website. The Ozon.travel segment comprises sales of airline and train tickets through Ozon.Travel mobile app and Ozon.Travel website.