There is no Press for this Ticker
Oxford Investments Holdings Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. It currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand also in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Oxford Inv Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford Inv Hldgs (OXIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford Inv Hldgs (OTCPK: OXIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oxford Inv Hldgs's (OXIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxford Inv Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Oxford Inv Hldgs (OXIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxford Inv Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford Inv Hldgs (OXIHF)?

A

The stock price for Oxford Inv Hldgs (OTCPK: OXIHF) is $0.0016 last updated Today at 4:42:17 PM.

Q

Does Oxford Inv Hldgs (OXIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Inv Hldgs.

Q

When is Oxford Inv Hldgs (OTCPK:OXIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford Inv Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxford Inv Hldgs (OXIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford Inv Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford Inv Hldgs (OXIHF) operate in?

A

Oxford Inv Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.