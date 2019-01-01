Outokumpu Oyj is a steel and alloys maker. Its business is divided into four business areas which are Europe, Americas, Long Products and Ferrochrome. Europe consists of both coil and plate operations in Europe. The high-volume and tailored standard stainless-steel grades are primarily used for example in architecture, building and construction, chemical, petrochemical and energy sectors, as well as other process industries. Americas produces standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products. Long Products are used in a wide range of applications such as springs, wires, and surgical equipment and Ferrochrome produces charge grade of ferrochrome.