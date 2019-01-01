QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.1K
Div / Yield
0.87/2.51%
52 Wk
33.97 - 44.31
Mkt Cap
18.7B
Payout Ratio
36.91
Open
-
P/E
14.66
EPS
64.97
Shares
542.3M
Outstanding
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and consumer products. Business activity of the company includes providing healthcare solutions in the areas of nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, respiratory system, infectious disease and others. It is also engaged in the research and development of functional foods and beverages, such as electrolyte drinks, nutritional foods, soy snacks and dietary food. In addition it also operates multiple businesses related to chemicals, transportation, warehousing, and electronic equipment. Geographically, it operates in Japan, North America and in other regions of which Japan accounts for larger share of revenue.

Otsuka Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otsuka Holdings (OTSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK: OTSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otsuka Holdings's (OTSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Otsuka Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Otsuka Holdings (OTSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Otsuka Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Otsuka Holdings (OTSKF)?

A

The stock price for Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK: OTSKF) is $34.5 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:57:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Otsuka Holdings (OTSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otsuka Holdings.

Q

When is Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK:OTSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Otsuka Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Otsuka Holdings (OTSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otsuka Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Otsuka Holdings (OTSKF) operate in?

A

Otsuka Holdings is in the sector and industry.