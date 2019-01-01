Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and consumer products. Business activity of the company includes providing healthcare solutions in the areas of nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, respiratory system, infectious disease and others. It is also engaged in the research and development of functional foods and beverages, such as electrolyte drinks, nutritional foods, soy snacks and dietary food. In addition it also operates multiple businesses related to chemicals, transportation, warehousing, and electronic equipment. Geographically, it operates in Japan, North America and in other regions of which Japan accounts for larger share of revenue.