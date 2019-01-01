QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:38AM
OTR Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OTR Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OTR Acquisition (OTRAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ: OTRAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OTR Acquisition's (OTRAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OTR Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for OTR Acquisition (OTRAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OTR Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for OTR Acquisition (OTRAU)?

A

The stock price for OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ: OTRAU) is $10.295 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:33:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OTR Acquisition (OTRAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OTR Acquisition.

Q

When is OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRAU) reporting earnings?

A

OTR Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OTR Acquisition (OTRAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OTR Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does OTR Acquisition (OTRAU) operate in?

A

OTR Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.