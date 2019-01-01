QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided by the company include body, salon, and skincare services and products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. The company has only one single segment of Maritime and Destination Resorts.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings (OTC: OSWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneSpaWorld Holdings's (OSWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OneSpaWorld Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OneSpaWorld Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSWWF)?

A

The stock price for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OTC: OSWWF) is $3.1 last updated Today at 8:56:10 PM.

Q

Does OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSWWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpaWorld Holdings.

Q

When is OneSpaWorld Holdings (OTC:OSWWF) reporting earnings?

A

OneSpaWorld Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneSpaWorld Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSWWF) operate in?

A

OneSpaWorld Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.