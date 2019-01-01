ñol

OneSpaWorld Holdings
(NASDAQ:OSW)
9.58
0.09[0.95%]
At close: Jun 3
9.58
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low9.29 - 9.59
52 Week High/Low8.4 - 12.52
Open / Close9.36 / 9.58
Float / Outstanding58.5M / 92.1M
Vol / Avg.228.6K / 316.9K
Mkt Cap882.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.83
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float58.5M

OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OneSpaWorld Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.99%

Annual Dividend

$0.16

Last Dividend

Jan 10, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OneSpaWorld Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpaWorld Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on February 28, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW). The last dividend payout was on February 28, 2020 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on February 28, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW)?
A

OneSpaWorld Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) was $0.04 and was paid out next on February 28, 2020.

