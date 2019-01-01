OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OneSpaWorld Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpaWorld Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on February 28, 2020.
There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW). The last dividend payout was on February 28, 2020 and was $0.04
There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on February 28, 2020
OneSpaWorld Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) was $0.04 and was paid out next on February 28, 2020.
Browse dividends on all stocks.