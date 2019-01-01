Ossur hf is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. The company's products improve mobility through technologies in the field of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs, and compression therapy. Its segments are the Bracing & Support and Prosthetics segment. The bracing & supports products are used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes. The Prosthetics segment includes artificial limbs and related products for individuals born without limbs. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); and the Americas & Asia-Pacific (APAC), of which the Americas generates nearly half of the company's revenue.