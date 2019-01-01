Orix JREIT Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of properties throughout Japan. In terms of asset acquisition price, the majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings. Retail facilities and residential properties together also make up a considerable percentage of this portfolio. Orix JREIT's real estate assets are mostly located in the Greater Tokyo area, with those in the Central Wards of Tokyo representing the largest geographic segment in terms of property acquisition price. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Finance and real estate, transportation, and retail companies are Orix JREIT's major customers.