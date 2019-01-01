QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
60.41/4.17%
52 Wk
1450 - 1605.39
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
100.67
Open
-
P/E
23.67
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Orix JREIT Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of properties throughout Japan. In terms of asset acquisition price, the majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings. Retail facilities and residential properties together also make up a considerable percentage of this portfolio. Orix JREIT's real estate assets are mostly located in the Greater Tokyo area, with those in the Central Wards of Tokyo representing the largest geographic segment in terms of property acquisition price. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Finance and real estate, transportation, and retail companies are Orix JREIT's major customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orix Jreit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orix Jreit (ORXJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orix Jreit (OTCPK: ORXJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orix Jreit's (ORXJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orix Jreit.

Q

What is the target price for Orix Jreit (ORXJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orix Jreit

Q

Current Stock Price for Orix Jreit (ORXJF)?

A

The stock price for Orix Jreit (OTCPK: ORXJF) is $1450 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 18:33:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orix Jreit (ORXJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orix Jreit.

Q

When is Orix Jreit (OTCPK:ORXJF) reporting earnings?

A

Orix Jreit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orix Jreit (ORXJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orix Jreit.

Q

What sector and industry does Orix Jreit (ORXJF) operate in?

A

Orix Jreit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.