Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
97.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
487.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oriental Watch Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the sales of watches. It operates in Hong Kong, the PRC, Macau, and Taiwan, of which a majority of revenue is generated from the PRC. The group sells its products through retail stores under the brand name Rolex, Tudor, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Girard Perregaux, Longines, and Omega, among others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oriental Watch Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oriental Watch Holdings (OTCPK: ORWHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oriental Watch Holdings's (ORWHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oriental Watch Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oriental Watch Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF)?

A

The stock price for Oriental Watch Holdings (OTCPK: ORWHF) is $0.2 last updated Thu May 21 2020 13:37:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Watch Holdings.

Q

When is Oriental Watch Holdings (OTCPK:ORWHF) reporting earnings?

A

Oriental Watch Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oriental Watch Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) operate in?

A

Oriental Watch Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.