Oriental Watch Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the sales of watches. It operates in Hong Kong, the PRC, Macau, and Taiwan, of which a majority of revenue is generated from the PRC. The group sells its products through retail stores under the brand name Rolex, Tudor, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Girard Perregaux, Longines, and Omega, among others.