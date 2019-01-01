ñol

Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF), Dividends

Orrstown Finl Servs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Orrstown Finl Servs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.44%

Annual Dividend

$0.76

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Orrstown Finl Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orrstown Finl Servs.

Q
What date did I need to own Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF). The last dividend payout was on May 9, 2022 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on May 9, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF)?
A

The most current yield for Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 22, 1999

