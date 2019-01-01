ñol

Oramed Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:ORMP)
4.92
0.23[4.90%]
At close: Jun 3
4.92
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low4.4 - 4.94
52 Week High/Low3.74 - 31.54
Open / Close4.63 / 4.92
Float / Outstanding37.4M / 38.6M
Vol / Avg.781.7K / 630.3K
Mkt Cap189.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.27
Total Float37.4M

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Oramed Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.270

Quarterly Revenue

$666K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$666K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Oramed Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) reporting earnings?
A

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Oramed Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ORMP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $617K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

