Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$7.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.2M
Earnings History
Orgenesis Questions & Answers
When is Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) reporting earnings?
Orgenesis (ORGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Orgenesis’s (NASDAQ:ORGS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
