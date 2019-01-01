ñol

Osisko Gold Royalties
(NYSE:OR)
11.78
-0.21[-1.75%]
At close: Jun 3
11.77
-0.0100[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.71 - 12.05
52 Week High/Low10.18 - 15.12
Open / Close11.86 / 11.77
Float / Outstanding- / 184.9M
Vol / Avg.530K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.46
Div / Yield0.17/1.44%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR), Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Osisko Gold Royalties generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.22

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Osisko Gold Royalties Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Osisko Gold Royalties ($OR) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)?
A

The most current yield for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is 1.95% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

