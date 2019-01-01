QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/26.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
144.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
240.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
NanoFlex Power Corp serves in the solar industry in the United States. It is organized to fund, develop, commercialize and license advanced photovoltaic technologies that enable thin-film solar products with industry- leading efficiencies, light weight, flexibility, and low total system cost. These technologies are used for applications including portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating windows or glazing, ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer applications and solar-powered sensors.

Analyst Ratings

NanoFlex Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoFlex Power (OPVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoFlex Power (OTCEM: OPVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NanoFlex Power's (OPVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NanoFlex Power.

Q

What is the target price for NanoFlex Power (OPVS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NanoFlex Power

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoFlex Power (OPVS)?

A

The stock price for NanoFlex Power (OTCEM: OPVS) is $0.0006 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does NanoFlex Power (OPVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoFlex Power.

Q

When is NanoFlex Power (OTCEM:OPVS) reporting earnings?

A

NanoFlex Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NanoFlex Power (OPVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoFlex Power.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoFlex Power (OPVS) operate in?

A

NanoFlex Power is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.