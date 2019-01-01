NanoFlex Power Corp serves in the solar industry in the United States. It is organized to fund, develop, commercialize and license advanced photovoltaic technologies that enable thin-film solar products with industry- leading efficiencies, light weight, flexibility, and low total system cost. These technologies are used for applications including portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating windows or glazing, ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer applications and solar-powered sensors.