There is no Press for this Ticker
Opus Magnum Ameris Inc is a development stage company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Opus Magnum Ameris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Opus Magnum Ameris (OPUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opus Magnum Ameris (OTCEM: OPUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opus Magnum Ameris's (OPUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Opus Magnum Ameris.

Q

What is the target price for Opus Magnum Ameris (OPUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Opus Magnum Ameris

Q

Current Stock Price for Opus Magnum Ameris (OPUS)?

A

The stock price for Opus Magnum Ameris (OTCEM: OPUS) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 15:05:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Opus Magnum Ameris (OPUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opus Magnum Ameris.

Q

When is Opus Magnum Ameris (OTCEM:OPUS) reporting earnings?

A

Opus Magnum Ameris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Opus Magnum Ameris (OPUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opus Magnum Ameris.

Q

What sector and industry does Opus Magnum Ameris (OPUS) operate in?

A

Opus Magnum Ameris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.