QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Optec International
(OTCPK:OPTI)
0.0018
00
At close: Jun 3
0.0025
0.0007[38.89%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.11
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding1.7B / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.7.3M / 17M
Mkt Cap3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float-

Optec International (OTC:OPTI), Dividends

Optec International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Optec International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 26, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Optec International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Optec International (OPTI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optec International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.10 on July 3, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Optec International (OPTI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optec International (OPTI). The last dividend payout was on July 3, 2012 and was $1.10

Q
How much per share is the next Optec International (OPTI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optec International (OPTI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.10 on July 3, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Optec International (OTCPK:OPTI)?
A

Optec International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Optec International (OPTI) was $1.10 and was paid out next on July 3, 2012.

