01 Communique Laboratory Inc focuses on cybersecurity with its IronCAP patent-pending cryptographic system, which operates on conventional computer systems and is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data not only today but also in the future as quantum computers appear. Based on improved code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. As well, the company's legacy business provides customers with secure remote access marketed under its I'm InTouch, I'm OnCall and I'm InTouch Meeting suite of services and products protected by patents. It derives a majority of revenue from Japan.

01 Communique Laboratory Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 01 Communique Laboratory (OONEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 01 Communique Laboratory (OTCQB: OONEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 01 Communique Laboratory's (OONEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 01 Communique Laboratory.

Q

What is the target price for 01 Communique Laboratory (OONEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 01 Communique Laboratory

Q

Current Stock Price for 01 Communique Laboratory (OONEF)?

A

The stock price for 01 Communique Laboratory (OTCQB: OONEF) is $0.1822 last updated Today at 2:30:36 PM.

Q

Does 01 Communique Laboratory (OONEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 01 Communique Laboratory.

Q

When is 01 Communique Laboratory (OTCQB:OONEF) reporting earnings?

A

01 Communique Laboratory does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 01 Communique Laboratory (OONEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 01 Communique Laboratory.

Q

What sector and industry does 01 Communique Laboratory (OONEF) operate in?

A

01 Communique Laboratory is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.