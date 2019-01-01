01 Communique Laboratory Inc focuses on cybersecurity with its IronCAP patent-pending cryptographic system, which operates on conventional computer systems and is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data not only today but also in the future as quantum computers appear. Based on improved code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. As well, the company's legacy business provides customers with secure remote access marketed under its I'm InTouch, I'm OnCall and I'm InTouch Meeting suite of services and products protected by patents. It derives a majority of revenue from Japan.