QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Online Vacation Center
(OTCEM:ONVC)
1.50
00
At close: May 17
2.65
1.15[76.67%]
After Hours: 9:24AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1 - 2.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap11.4M
P/E12.3
50d Avg. Price1.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Online Vacation Center (OTC:ONVC), Dividends

Online Vacation Center issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Online Vacation Center generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Mar 29, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Online Vacation Center Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Online Vacation Center (ONVC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Online Vacation Center. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on April 12, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Online Vacation Center (ONVC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Online Vacation Center (ONVC). The last dividend payout was on April 12, 2019 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Online Vacation Center (ONVC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Online Vacation Center (ONVC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on April 12, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Online Vacation Center (OTCEM:ONVC)?
A

Online Vacation Center has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Online Vacation Center (ONVC) was $0.04 and was paid out next on April 12, 2019.

