Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting ONTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 386.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Onconova Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Onconova Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Onconova Therapeutics was filed on March 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) is trading at is $1.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
