QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Central North Airport Gr
(NASDAQ:OMAB)
58.64
1.08[1.88%]
At close: Jun 3
57.76
-0.8800[-1.50%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low56.93 - 58.71
52 Week High/Low44.86 - 63.06
Open / Close57 / 58.64
Float / Outstanding- / 48.3M
Vol / Avg.33.8K / 46.1K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E17.56
50d Avg. Price57.95
Div / Yield4.37/7.44%
Payout Ratio197.8
EPS15.52
Total Float-

Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB), Dividends

Central North Airport Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Central North Airport Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.68%

Annual Dividend

$1.599

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Central North Airport Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.60 on May 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr (OMAB). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $1.60

Q
How much per share is the next Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central North Airport Gr (OMAB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.60 on May 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB)?
A

Central North Airport Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) was $1.60 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.

